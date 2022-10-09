Manchester City join Liverpool in the race to sign German talent

Manchester City have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Bayern Munich’s talented youngster Jamal Musiala.

Musiala has burst onto the scene in the last few years, becoming a key player for Bayern Munich despite being just 19 years old.

The German international, who was also eligible to play for England, has managed five goals and four assists in just nine league games so far this season and has played a pivotal role in European competitions for Bayern.

Florian Plettenberg recently claimed that Liverpool were interested in signing the player, but they could now face competition from a Premier League rival.

According to Calcio Mercato, Manchester City are also interested in the German talent, but Plettenberg also claimed that Bayern Munich had no interest in selling Musiala.

With Jude Bellingham gaining a lot of plaudits over the last couple of years, and rightfully so, Musiala’s emergence on the scene may have gone slightly under the radar, especially in England.

The 19-year-old is one of the most exciting young talents in European football at the moment and it’s no surprise to see Liverpool and Manchester City looking to bring him to the Premier League.