Manchester United plotting move to sign Benfica star

Manchester United are plotting a move to sign Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

With David De Gea out of contract at the end of the season, as it stands Manchester United will have to find a new goalkeeper heading into next season.

Dean Henderson may return from his loan spell at Nottingham Forest, but it’s clear after the last few years that Manchester United aren’t willing to show faith in the goalkeeper.

Now, according to Media Foot, Manchester United are considering signing Benfica goalkeeper Vlachodimos as a replacement for De Gea.

Vlachodimos has shown during his time at Benfica how capable he is playing out from the back. Not only that, Vlachodimos showed his shot-stopping ability in a recent Champions League game against PSG, where he made seven saves.

The ball-playing ability in particular will be attractive to Erik ten Hag, whose football philosophy heavily relies on his goalkeeper being comfortable in possession.

The chances are Manchester United will extend De Gea’s contract in order to avoid him leaving on a free transfer, but Ten Hag may look to sign another goalkeeper in order to replace De Gea and sell the Spaniard for a fee.