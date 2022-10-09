Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Italian international midfielder Davide Frattesi.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport, the Red Devils sent scouts to watch the player in action last Sunday and it will be interesting to see if they decide to follow up on their interest with a concrete offer in the coming months.

The 23-year-old has made a name for himself in the Italian league with Sassuolo and he has forced his way into Roberto Mancini’s national team plans as well.

Frattesi is highly rated in the Italian league and he has a big future ahead of himself. It is no surprise that the top Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on his situation.

Apparently, Tottenham Hotspur were keen on signing the player during the summer transfer window, and one imagines they could have done well to develop this talented young Italian player under Antonio Conte, though in the end the north London side brought in Yves Bissouma in midfield.

Manchester United could certainly use another quality defensive midfielder and Frattesi would be an excellent long-term acquisition for them.

Although the Red Devils signed Casemiro from Real Madrid at the start of the season, they are missing a quality alternative to the Brazilian. The defensive midfield role is a specialist one and Erik ten Hag could certainly use more options at his disposal.

Furthermore, Frattesi is more than just a defensive midfielder. He has a knack for chipping in with goals as well. The young midfielder has scored three goals in nine league appearances for Sassuolo this season.

Apart from his defensive qualities, he can act as a box-to-box midfielder as well. The Italian could be the ideal partner for someone like Casemiro in theory.

The midfielder is reportedly valued at €35 million and a club with Manchester United’s resources should be able to afford that.