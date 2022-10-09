Manchester United will demand €25m for player amid Barcelona interest

Manchester United will demand €25m for Diogo Dalot amid interest from Barcelona.

Dalot has enjoyed an impressive start to the season for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag. Last season, Dalot was often rotated with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but he has made the position his own this season.

Manchester United may want to upgrade to an elite right-back in the near future, but as it stands Dalot is doing an excellent job under the new regime.

However, Dalot has recently been linked with a move to Barcelona, and Spanish publication SPORT have now claimed that Manchester United will demand in the region of €25m to part ways with the defender.

Selling Dalot when Wan-Bissaka has only managed five minutes of Premier League football this season wouldn’t make too much sense.

Finding an upgrade on Dalot would be a smart bit of business, but replacing Wan-Bissaka would make more sense than allowing Dalot to leave the club, especially after he’s just managed to find some form.

However, the attraction of Barcelona is often too big to turn down for many players around Europe, especially if they can guarantee him first-team football.