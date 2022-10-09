Crystal Palace line up move for Serie A goal machine

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Spezia forward M’Bala Nzola, who has been compared with Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

The Eagles could do with making some changes up front in the near future as the likes of Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard aren’t quite living up to expectations at Selhurst Park.

Nzola looks a terrific talent who could be well suited for Premier League football, and sources in Italy now state that Palace are among the contenders for his signature.

The report from Gazzetta dello Sport states that Palace have looked at the Angola international in the past, and are now reviving their interest in him after his eye-catching form in Serie A.

Fulham also failed with a bid to sign Nzola last January, so it will be interesting to see what happens with him in this next transfer window.