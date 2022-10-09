6ft 3in Newcastle star set to be sold by Eddie Howe

Newcastle United could be set to allow Chris Wood to leave after a slow start since his transfer to St James’ Park.

Things just haven’t quite clicked for Wood in Eddie Howe’s side, and journalist Dean Jones is now tipping him to be allowed to move on in the near future.

“It’s always been hard for Chris Wood to fit in at Newcastle. The transfer seemed strange from the start,” Jones told Give Me Sport.

“I think part of it was the fact that they were looking at set pieces and him getting on the end of crosses.

“But, with the way that Newcastle are now improving and moving on to another level, part of me does expect for him to be made available in January if he wants to move on.”

Newcastle could probably now aim a little higher than Wood, so it will be interesting to see if they decide to let him go and sign a replacement in January.

