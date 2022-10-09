PSG are set to join Arsenal and Liverpool in the race to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Mudryk has had an impressive season so far, particularly in Europe. Mudryk has two goals and six assists in just seven games for Shakhtar and his performances are attracting interest from some of the elite clubs on the continent.

Calcio Mercato recently reported that both Arsenal and Liverpool are considering making a move for Mudryk during the January transfer window.

Now, according to Fichajes, PSG have entered the race to sign Mudryk as they look for a long-term replacement for Neymar.

The report claims, however, that Mudryk would prefer a move to the Premier League than any other league in the world.

Whichever club manages to secure the signature of Mudryk will have gained one of the most exciting young talents in world football.

The Ukrainian’s electric pace and flair make him such a tricky player to defend against. Despite dominating games of football, Liverpool are known for their devastating pace on the counter-attack, meaning Mudryk would suit their system down to a T.