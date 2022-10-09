Tottenham could soon be in the market for Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier, according to pundit Charlie Adam.

The former Premier League midfielder said Meslier could be a good option for Spurs if they want a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris.

“Tottenham will be looking at players coming out of contract,” said Adam. “The goalkeeping situation, for the last two years, is something they could have improved on.

“I think Lloris has thrown a few goals in as well. I don’t think he’s one of the bravest goalkeepers, in terms of coming for crosses. But he’s had a wonderful career.

“It will be interesting which level they go to, in terms of who they want to buy. I would go for someone younger, who can progress and be there for a long time, then nurture themselves to be at Spurs for a long time and be at the club for six, seven or eight years.

“Like Arsenal went with Ramsdale, they took a risk, but it’s paid off because he’s a top goalkeeper. Maybe go buy a Jordan Pickford or something like that? Possibly (Illan Meslier). He’s a young kid, that’s had a couple of years of experience and made mistakes in the Premier League. But Bielsa backed him. Jesse Marsch backed him, so someone like Meslier could be the one for Tottenham in the future.”