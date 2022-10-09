Tammy Abraham joined the Italian club Roma from Chelsea at the start of last season and he is refusing to rule out a future return.

The 25-year-old had to leave Stamford Bridge in search of regular first-team football and the move to Rome has worked out well for the striker. Abraham scored 27 goals across all competitions for the Italian club last season and he helped them win the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Ever since his departure from the London club, there have been rumours of a potential return in the near future.

It is evident that the England international has unfinished business at Chelsea and he might want to return and prove his worth at the London club.

The player has now fuelled further speculations surrounding his future.

Speaking to the media, Abraham confirmed that he is happy at Roma but he does not know what the future holds and any potential transfer cannot be ruled out just yet.

Abraham said Ojora Babatunde, as quoted by 90min: “My focus is to do exactly what I did last year here. I’m happy here, the team is good, the manager’s good, the city, the fans… I’m happy. But you never know the future. Only God knows the future.”

It is no secret that Chelsea could use a talented young striker like Abraham right now and bringing him back to Stamford Bridge would be a wise decision.

Romelu Lukaku left the club on a loan deal at the start of the season and it’s fair to assume that the Belgian’s long-term future lies away from the London club. Furthermore, summer recruit Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not been at his best so far and he isn’t getting any younger.

Abraham could be the ideal option to lead the line at Stamford Bridge and it will be interesting to see if the Blues can convince him to return.