Newcastle United picked up a 5-1 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Eddie Howe’s men came into the contest on the back of a 4-1 win over Fulham and the fans will be delighted with another thrilling exhibition of attacking football from the players.

While the overall performance from Newcastle players left everyone impressed, Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison revealed his frustration after a miss from Callum Wilson during the game.

The Newcastle United striker missed a sitter against Brentford in the second half. Despite having the goal at his mercy, Wilson managed to miss-hit his shot.

Wilson had the opportunity to score the fourth goal of the game for his side.

“It’s a terrible finish from Callum Wilson, unusual to be fair,” Morrison said on Sky Sports News (16:27 pm, 8th Oct).

“Joelinton does ever so well, clever back-heel to Bruno Guimaraes. He could shoot, he plays it to Wilson, who is about eight yards out. It was going wide, but a Brentford defender blocked it, but he had the whole goal.”

However, the miss did not matter at the end of the day and Newcastle ended up winning the match comfortably.

Furthermore, Wilson has been an excellent servant since joining the club from Bournemouth. He has scored several important goals for the Magpies and one miss against Brentford won’t undo all the good he has done for the club.

Newcastle will be hoping to challenge for the European places this season and they will need players like Wilson in top form in order to achieve their ambitions.