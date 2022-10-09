Tottenham looking to re-sign player they only got rid of last year

Tottenham are reportedly trying to re-sign Dennis Cirkin from Sunderland despite allowing him to leave the club only last year.

Cirkin has had an impressive season so far with Sunderland and played a pivotal role for the club last campaign.

The 20-year-old joined Sunderland from Tottenham in 2021 after failing to make an appearance for the North London club.

Now, according to The Sun, Tottenham are looking to re-sign their former player.

There’s no suggestion from the report, but Tottenham may have a buy-back clause in his contract, meaning they can bring him back for a low price, something becoming increasingly common in modern football.

With Ivan Perisic often utilised at left wing-back for Tottenham this season, Antonio Conte may be looking for his long-term replacement. Despite the Croatian enjoying a good start to life at the club, he’s entering the latter stage of his career at 33 years old.

However, Cirklin has also played on the left-hand side of a back three at times, which could mean Conte is planning on using him in this position, with Ryan Sessegnon as the wing-back.

