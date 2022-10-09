Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano admits Spurs summer signing “not 100% ready” for Antonio Conte’s “ideas”

We’ve not seen that much of Yves Bissouma in a Tottenham shirt so far this season, despite the Mali international midfielder initially looking like an exciting signing from Brighton during the summer.

Bissouma has impressed in his time in the Premier League and many top clubs will surely have been looking at him before he ended up making the move to north London for around £25million, as reported by BBC Sport at the time.

It seems Antonio Conte has some doubts about the 26-year-old, however, with Fabrizio Romano suggesting in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that the player is now working to turn things around after not being completely ready for what the manager was expecting of him.

Tottenham fans will be disappointed to see Bissouma not getting much of a chance, but it sounds like the former Brighton star is aware he has to try hard to break back into Conte’s line up.

“Bissouma was probably not 100% ready for Conte’s ideas,” Romano explained.

“But I’m told he’s working hard to improve and the staff is happy with his progress.”

Tottenham have made a strong start to the season, currently sitting third in the Premier League table, so there’s little reason for Conte to change things right away.

Still, one imagines Spurs would find it useful to make the most of the talents of a player like Bissouma over the course of this long campaign.