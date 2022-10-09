UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Draw: England up against Italy in Group C

The UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying draw is currently underway at the Festhalle exhibition centre in Frankfurt, Germany.

53 national associations will be a part of the qualifying draw including nations like England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

As the hosts, Germany will not be a part of the draw. Meanwhile, Russia have been excluded because of their invasion of Ukraine.

As far as the draw is concerned, there will be seven groups with five teams each and the remaining three groups will have six teams in them. The top two teams from each of the 10 groups will qualify directly for Euro 2024.

The group stages of the qualifiers will commence on 23 March and will conclude on 21 November 2023.

All of the national associations have been divided into different groups following the conclusion of the draw. While the likes of the Netherlands and France have been placed in the same group, England will take on the likes of Italy and Ukraine in group C.

Euro 2024 Qualifier Groups

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czech Rep, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia