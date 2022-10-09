Video: Alex Iwobi opens the scoring against Manchester United with sensational finish

Alex Iwobi expertly bent one past David De Gea in the Manchester United goal to give Everton the lead at Goodison Park.

Manchester United were looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to their rivals Manchester City, but it was Everton who broke the deadlock early on at Goodison Park.

Iwobi picked up the ball outside the box, staying composed before expertly bending the ball into the top corner.

Iwobi has been one of the best-performing players not only for Everton but in the Premier League so far this season.

