Video: Andreas Pereira scores powerful strike for Fulham vs West Ham

It is 1-1 at halftime at the London Stadium where West Ham are hosting Fulham and the goal of the game so far has come from Andreas Periera. 

The away side are looking to build on their positive start to the season this afternoon and got off to the perfect start in achieving just that.

Fulham’s goal came when Kebano played in Pereira who had to take the shot from a tight angle. The former Manchester United star then blasted the ball past Fabianski in the West Ham goal to open the scoring in the match.

