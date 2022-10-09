Antony equalised for Manchester United with a composed finish after Alex Iwobi opened the scoring for Everton.

Iwobi opened the scoring for Everton with a stunning effort from outside the box, leaving David De Gea with no chance.

It didn’t take long for Manchester United to reply, as they pounced on a mistake from Idrissa Gueye, with Antony expertly dispatching past Jordan Pickford.

Pictures below from BT Sport and bein sports.

Antony goal VS Everton pic.twitter.com/9Nndh4kjAM — 7 (@BIuess7ii) October 9, 2022

Instant reply from Man United! ? Antony with a clinical finish to bring the score level ? pic.twitter.com/6i5OenOfLV — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 9, 2022

Antony has had an impressive start to life at Manchester United, scoring his second goal in as many games.