Antony equalised for Manchester United with a composed finish after Alex Iwobi opened the scoring for Everton.
Iwobi opened the scoring for Everton with a stunning effort from outside the box, leaving David De Gea with no chance.
It didn’t take long for Manchester United to reply, as they pounced on a mistake from Idrissa Gueye, with Antony expertly dispatching past Jordan Pickford.
Pictures below from BT Sport and bein sports.
Antony goal vs Everton (1-1)
Antony goal VS Everton
Instant reply from Man United! ?
Instant reply from Man United! ?

Antony with a clinical finish to bring the score level ?
Antony has had an impressive start to life at Manchester United, scoring his second goal in as many games.