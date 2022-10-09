Video: Antony scores equaliser for Manchester United with composed finish

Antony equalised for Manchester United with a composed finish after Alex Iwobi opened the scoring for Everton.

Iwobi opened the scoring for Everton with a stunning effort from outside the box, leaving David De Gea with no chance.

It didn’t take long for Manchester United to reply, as they pounced on a mistake from Idrissa Gueye, with Antony expertly dispatching past Jordan Pickford.

Pictures below from BT Sport and bein sports.

Antony has had an impressive start to life at Manchester United, scoring his second goal in as many games.

