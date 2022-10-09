Video: Arsenal counter-attack provides crucial goal before halftime

Arsenal are back in front at the Emirates Stadium scoring a crucial goal just before halftime through Bukayo Saka. 

The Gunners took the lead early in the clash but Liverpool responded wonderfully and were the better team for the remainder of the first 45 minutes.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were rewarded for their efforts after Darwin Nunez drew the Reds level, however, they received a killer blow just before halftime as Arsenal produced a counter-attack that resulted in the home side leading 2-1 at a crucial moment in the clash.

