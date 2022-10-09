Video: Bukayo Saka converts penalty to make it 3-2 to Arsenal

Arsenal are back in front for the third time at the Emirates Stadium as Saka converts a penalty for his second goal of the match.

The Gunners have been magnificent in the second half and received a blow as Liverpool scored against the run of play to cancel out their 2-1 lead from the opening 45 minutes.

However, the home side received a penalty after Gabriel Jesus was brought down by Thiago to give them a chance to go back in front for the third time.

Saka stepped up to the spot before slotting the ball into the bottom left of the goal to make it 3-2 to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Saka converts the penalty emphatically against Liverpool 3-2#ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/XlTjq3RNqs — All Football Goals (@Apex_Village_) October 9, 2022

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and NBC Sports