Video: Bukayo Saka converts penalty to make it 3-2 to Arsenal

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Arsenal are back in front for the third time at the Emirates Stadium as Saka converts a penalty for his second goal of the match.

The Gunners have been magnificent in the second half and received a blow as Liverpool scored against the run of play to cancel out their 2-1 lead from the opening 45 minutes.

However, the home side received a penalty after Gabriel Jesus was brought down by Thiago to give them a chance to go back in front for the third time.

Saka stepped up to the spot before slotting the ball into the bottom left of the goal to make it 3-2 to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and NBC Sports

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester City join Liverpool in the race to sign German talent
Everton vs Manchester United team news – Raphael Varane not fit enough to start
Video: Firmino continues recent form with wonderful finish vs Arsenal
 

More Stories Bukayo Saka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.