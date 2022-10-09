Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 700th career club goal with a clinical finish

Cristiano Ronaldo has endured a difficult start to the Premier League season for Manchester United.

The Portuguese veteran was yet to score a Premier League goal this season, but he was given his chance after Anthony Martial came off injured.

Ronaldo latched on to a through ball before dispatching past Jordan Pickford, scoring his 700th career club goal.

After going behind early on, Manchester United showed excellent character to pull it back in the first half.

