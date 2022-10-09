Cristiano Ronaldo has endured a difficult start to the Premier League season for Manchester United.

The Portuguese veteran was yet to score a Premier League goal this season, but he was given his chance after Anthony Martial came off injured.

Ronaldo latched on to a through ball before dispatching past Jordan Pickford, scoring his 700th career club goal.

Pictures below from BT Sport and beinsports.

CRISTIANO RONALDO 700TH CLUB GOAL! pic.twitter.com/xBWkorDHnm — TC (@totalcristiano) October 9, 2022

7??0??0?? ???? ????? The one and only Cristiano Ronaldo ? pic.twitter.com/dP6tgD31a8 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 9, 2022

After going behind early on, Manchester United showed excellent character to pull it back in the first half.