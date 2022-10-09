Video: Crystal Palace take the lead with composed Eze strike

Crystal Palace are in front against Leeds United at Selhurst Park after coming from behind in the match.

Leeds took the lead early in the first half thanks to a goal from Pascal Struijk but against the run of play, Palace equalised just 14 minutes later through an Odsonne Edouard header.

The Eagles have been much better in the second half and are now deservingly in the lead.

The goal came after a Wilfried Zaha back flick found Eze, who remained composed passing Leeds defenders before striking wonderfully past Meslier in the away side’s net.