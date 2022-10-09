Video: Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz link-up to draw Liverpool level

Liverpool have equalised at the Emirates Stadium through Darwin Nunez after going behind early in the match. 

Gabriel Martinelli put Arsenal in front after just one minute but Jurgen Klopp’s side have responded wonderfully after some early pressure.

The goal came after Trent Alexander-Arnold picked out a run from Luis Diaz before the Colombian spotted Nunez inside and picked out his South American teammate with a low pass.

The striker rounded the move off with a sliding finish to level the game at 1-1.

