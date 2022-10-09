Video: Firmino continues recent form with wonderful finish vs Arsenal

It is 2-2 in North London as Roberto Firmino draws Liverpool level against Arsenal in what has been a hectic match.

The Reds were the better team in the opening 45 minutes but received a setback just before the break when Saka put Arsenal 2-1 in front.

The Gunners have started the second half very fast but Liverpool have scored against the run of play after Firmino finished off a counter-attack.

The Brazilian was put through by Jota before clinically slotting the ball home – his sixth Premier League goal of the season.