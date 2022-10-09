Video: Firmino continues recent form with wonderful finish vs Arsenal

It is 2-2 in North London as Roberto Firmino draws Liverpool level against Arsenal in what has been a hectic match.
The Reds were the better team in the opening 45 minutes but received a setback just before the break when Saka put Arsenal 2-1 in front.
The Gunners have started the second half very fast but Liverpool have scored against the run of play after Firmino finished off a counter-attack.
The Brazilian was put through by Jota before clinically slotting the ball home – his sixth Premier League goal of the season.
? ???????? ???? ???????! ?
Roberto Firmino puts Liverpool level again! ??? pic.twitter.com/bQejWAskRh
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 9, 2022
BOBBY FIRMINO! Level again at the Emirates!
?: @USA_Network #MyPLMorning | #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/1w8gKYc6tU
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 9, 2022