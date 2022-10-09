Video: Martinelli puts Arsenal ahead after one minute

Arsenal are notorious fast starters this season and that has happened again at the Emirates today as Gabriel Martinelli has put the Gunners ahead after just one minute.

Mikel Arteta’s side are looking to show their title credentials today by beating one of the strongest teams in the league to move back to the top of the table.

The goal came after the home side burst forward on the counter as the ball eventually found its way to Odegaard, the midfielder then slipped Martinelli through who finished to get the Gunners off to the perfect start.

