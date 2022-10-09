Video: Roy Keane angrily reacts to fan asking for selfie

The NFL were in London today as the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers went head-to-head at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The New York Giants won the battle 27-22 in the second of this year’s London Games but there was another clash in the stands as a spectator fought for a selfie with former Manchester United star, Roy Keane, who was in attendance for the American football spectacle.

The incident was captured on TV screens as the fan approached the Sky Sports pundits for a picture. Keane reacted angrily to the request and was visibly annoyed as he was seen pointing towards the field and shaking his head.

It is unknown what caused Keane to act like this but all is likely to be revealed in the next few days.