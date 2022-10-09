Video: Smart header from Edouard draws Crystal Palace level vs Leeds

Crystal Palace FC Leeds United FC
Odsonne Edouard has drawn Crystal Palace level against Leeds United at Selhurst Park with a smart header. 

The home side have been dominated in the opening 25 minutes of the match and found themselves 1-0 down after Pascal Struijk opened the scoring for Leeds after 10 minutes but the Eagles have now drawn themselves level.

The goal came from a free kick, in which Michael Olise picked out Edouard in the Leeds box.

The striker produced a smart finish as he headed the ball down resulting in it bouncing into the net giving the goalkeeper no chance.

