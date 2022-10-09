Video: Smart header from Edouard draws Crystal Palace level vs Leeds

Odsonne Edouard has drawn Crystal Palace level against Leeds United at Selhurst Park with a smart header.
The home side have been dominated in the opening 25 minutes of the match and found themselves 1-0 down after Pascal Struijk opened the scoring for Leeds after 10 minutes but the Eagles have now drawn themselves level.
The goal came from a free kick, in which Michael Olise picked out Edouard in the Leeds box.
The striker produced a smart finish as he headed the ball down resulting in it bouncing into the net giving the goalkeeper no chance.
"That's a LOVELY ball in… and it's put away BEAUTIFULLY!" ?
Odsonne Édouard equalises for Palace! ? pic.twitter.com/jT6zoZ3Rt2
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 9, 2022
What a ball by Olise to Edouard to level the match for Palace!
?: @USA_Network #MyPLMorning | #CRYLEE pic.twitter.com/lGwspFJ2Mv
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 9, 2022