Video: Smart header from Edouard draws Crystal Palace level vs Leeds

Odsonne Edouard has drawn Crystal Palace level against Leeds United at Selhurst Park with a smart header.

The home side have been dominated in the opening 25 minutes of the match and found themselves 1-0 down after Pascal Struijk opened the scoring for Leeds after 10 minutes but the Eagles have now drawn themselves level.

The goal came from a free kick, in which Michael Olise picked out Edouard in the Leeds box.

The striker produced a smart finish as he headed the ball down resulting in it bouncing into the net giving the goalkeeper no chance.

"That's a LOVELY ball in… and it's put away BEAUTIFULLY!" ? Odsonne Édouard equalises for Palace! ? pic.twitter.com/jT6zoZ3Rt2 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 9, 2022