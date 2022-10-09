Moyes set for surprise West Ham re-union with an old mate

West Ham United manager David Moyes is being tipped to seal a return with Mick Doherty, who he worked with at Everton.

The Hammers could do well to bring in this experienced scout to work alongside Moyes, with the pair working well together when they were at Goodison Park.

Doherty helped Moyes discover Wayne Rooney at Everton, and he’s also had experience with recruitment at other Premier League clubs.

West Ham have done some smart work in the transfer market in recent years, and an appointment like this could help them even more.

West Ham are currently 15th in the Premier League table and take on Fulham at the London Stadium this afternoon.

