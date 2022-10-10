Alex McLeish says Newcastle are set to complete a major coup in the coming days

Callum Wilson signing a new contract will be a ‘coup’ for Eddie Howe, according to Sky Sports pundit Alex McLeish.

According to recent reports, Wilson, who signed for Newcastle United from Bournemouth back in 2020, has signed a two-year contract extension.

The club have yet to officially confirm that the 30-year-old has renewed his deal, but given The Athletic’s proven credibility, we’ll assume it’s true and an announcement is imminent.

Speaking about Wilson’s reported decision to stay at St James’ Park, Sky Sports’ McLeish, who spoke to Football Insider, said: “Wilson has been a thorn in the side of many Premier League defenders over the years.

“He has had a couple of injuries recently and that has been a blow for Newcastle but when you see that guy on the pitch, the goalscoring opportunities he gets himself into, you know you have a top player there.

“I was going to say it’s a coup for Newcastle. But the coup was the new owners coming in and backing Eddie Howe and giving the club the money to make deals like this and push the team higher up the table.

“They can now keep a player who has been Mr. Consistent for them in terms of his goal return. Teaching those younger players will come in time, although I bet he is already doing some of that.”