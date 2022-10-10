Brighton confirm Enock Mwepu has been forced to retire due to heart condition

Brighton have announced the sad news today that 24-year-old midfielder Enock Mwepu has had to retire from playing following being diagnosed with a serious heart condition.

The Zambia international has looked an impressive performer during his time at Brighton and it’s sad to see a fine young player having to quit the game at such an early stage of his career.

Brighton have announced the news on their official website this morning, with a club statement explaining that Mwepu continuing to play would have put him at serious risk of a potentially fatal cardiac event.

Seagulls fans and Premier League fans as a whole will no doubt be wishing Mwepu all the best after this sad news, with the club chairman and manager also paying tribute in the piece on the club website.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, who only recently took the job as a replacement for Graham Potter, said: “I am so sorry for Enock. Before I arrived I looked at all the squad, and he was a player I was so excited and looking forward to working with. We will do everything we can to help him.”

Meanwhile, chairman Tony Bloom said: “We are all absolutely devastated for Enock. He and his family have had a traumatic few weeks and while we are just thankful he has come through that period, he has seen such a promising career cut short at such a young age.

“As a club we will give him all the love, help and support we possibly can to make a full recovery, and then as he decides on the next steps in his life.”

The club statement adds that Mwepu had recently been feeling ill, which is what led to the diagnosis and the conclusion that the safest thing would be for him to retire from football.