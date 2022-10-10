Leaked video shows Aubameyang aiming major dig at Arsenal boss Arteta

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has appeared on video taking a major dig at his former Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

The ex-Gunner was surprisingly forced out of the Emirates Stadium by Arteta back in January, having been stripped of the captaincy and left out of the team before being allowed to leave for Barcelona.

Since then, Aubameyang has got back to his best, shining during his brief spell at Barca and also making a good start to life at Chelsea, who he joined this summer.

It seems, however, that the Gabon international still has hard feelings towards Arteta, accusing him of being unable to deal with big characters and preferring instead to work with young players who are less likely to challenge him…

? Aubameyang on Arteta: "Big characters and big players…he can't deal with it. He needs some young players who don't say anything." This is really low from @Auba. As soon as he wants out he'll create problems in the locker room and blame it on someome else. pic.twitter.com/eIflZHewis — Arsenal Harmony ? (@ArsenalHarmoni) October 9, 2022

Arsenal fans will surely feel they’re having the last laugh here, with Arteta doing tremendous work with the team so far this season.

The north London giants are currently top of the Premier League table, having won eight of their first nine league fixtures.

Arsenal’s only defeat so far has come to Manchester United, but they’ve since responded with impressive victories over Tottenham and Liverpool.