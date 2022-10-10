Leaked video shows Aubameyang aiming major dig at Arsenal boss Arteta

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has appeared on video taking a major dig at his former Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

The ex-Gunner was surprisingly forced out of the Emirates Stadium by Arteta back in January, having been stripped of the captaincy and left out of the team before being allowed to leave for Barcelona.

Since then, Aubameyang has got back to his best, shining during his brief spell at Barca and also making a good start to life at Chelsea, who he joined this summer.

It seems, however, that the Gabon international still has hard feelings towards Arteta, accusing him of being unable to deal with big characters and preferring instead to work with young players who are less likely to challenge him…

Arsenal fans will surely feel they’re having the last laugh here, with Arteta doing tremendous work with the team so far this season.

More Stories / Latest News
“The way we play is changing” – Liverpool legend identifies Klopp’s tactical shift which is causing huge problems
Brighton confirm Enock Mwepu has been forced to retire due to heart condition
Exclusive: Leeds in race for winger transfer but Man Utd have good relations with player’s agent

The north London giants are currently top of the Premier League table, having won eight of their first nine league fixtures.

Arsenal’s only defeat so far has come to Manchester United, but they’ve since responded with impressive victories over Tottenham and Liverpool.

More Stories Mikel Arteta Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Ok!
    I thought players like aubameyang are a bit pro in their response now because he knows alot about football so, to acuse Mikel Aterta for his as a player to the corch it’s mistakes because u think that u r big
    It’s foolishness

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.