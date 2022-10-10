Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is keen to add a director of football to his team and is now eyeing former Liverpool man Michael Edwards, according to 90min.

Boehly has already held talks with Victor Orta but Leeds fans could now breath a sigh of relief as Michael Edwards is leading the race to get the job.

Chelsea is looking to strike a deal that will see Edwards join the London club on July 1.

Finding the right profile is much easier said than done and losing Orta would call for a significant behind-the-scenes shake-up.

Orta is familiar with the club’s expectations and gets along well with the owners and CEO Angus Kinnear.