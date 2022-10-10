Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken to Twitter to speak out on the leaked video doing the rounds of him aiming a dig at his old manager at Arsenal, Mikel Arteta.

The Gabon international clearly didn’t leave the Emirates Stadium on the best terms with Arteta, with a clip emerging showing that he felt the Spanish tactician couldn’t deal with big names or big personalities, preferring instead to work with young players who won’t speak up or question him.

Aubameyang hasn’t exactly apologised or taken that back, but has tweeted that he still had bad feelings when that video was recorded, but that he now wishes his old club well, apart from when Chelsea play them on November 6th…

Aware there is a video out that was recorded just after I arrived at Barca. At the time I still had a lot of bad feelings in me – Arsenal are doing great things this season and I wish all my old guys well, just not on November 6 ? Now full focus on tomorrow ? — AUBA?? (@Auba) October 10, 2022

Aubameyang now insists his full focus is on tomorrow’s game for Chelsea away to AC Milan in the Champions League, which is sure to be a big one.

The Blues beat Milan 3-0 at home when they met last week, with Aubameyang among the scorers.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will be back in action in the Europa League, but Arteta will be thrilled to see his side top of the table after a 3-2 win over Liverpool yesterday.