Chelsea set to be without trio for AC Milan trip

After failing to win either of their first two Champions League group games, Chelsea reignited their European hopes after thumping AC Milan three-nil during last week’s Matchday three.

Currently sitting in second place in Group E one point behind leaders Red Bull Salzburg, who are on five points, Graham Potter’s Blues know they now have a really good chance of progressing to the competition’s knockout round.

However, with three games still to go, including a quick turnaround tie against AC Milan on Tuesday night, Chelsea will know that another win is required.

It won’t be easy though and even though the Rossoneri were far from their best last week, Chelsea will still be desperate to guard against complacency.

MORE: Arsenal attacker’s goal vs Liverpool could have been offside due to VAR anomaly

Handed a blow before a ball is even kicked though, some early team news from The Athletic’s Adam Newson, claims Potter is going to be without three key players.

Wesley Fofana, N’Golo Kante and wide-attacker Hakim Ziyech have all stayed behind, presumably due to injuries.

Wesley Fofana, N’Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech haven’t travelled with the Chelsea squad to Milan. #CFC — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) October 10, 2022

The Blues’ away game against AC Milan is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m (UK time) on Tuesday and will be broadcast live on BT Sport.