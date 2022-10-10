Chelsea set to be without trio for AC Milan trip

Chelsea FC
Posted by

After failing to win either of their first two Champions League group games, Chelsea reignited their European hopes after thumping AC Milan three-nil during last week’s Matchday three.

Currently sitting in second place in Group E one point behind leaders Red Bull Salzburg, who are on five points, Graham Potter’s Blues know they now have a really good chance of progressing to the competition’s knockout round.

However, with three games still to go, including a quick turnaround tie against AC Milan on Tuesday night, Chelsea will know that another win is required.

It won’t be easy though and even though the Rossoneri were far from their best last week, Chelsea will still be desperate to guard against complacency.

MORE: Arsenal attacker’s goal vs Liverpool could have been offside due to VAR anomaly

More Stories / Latest News
Forest star regrets not joining West Ham United in summer
Chelsea keen to strike deal with former Liverpool man for next season
Liverpool attacker set for sidelines until after World Cup following knee injury

Handed a blow before a ball is even kicked though, some early team news from The Athletic’s Adam Newson, claims Potter is going to be without three key players.

Wesley Fofana, N’Golo Kante and wide-attacker Hakim Ziyech have all stayed behind, presumably due to injuries.

The Blues’ away game against AC Milan is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m (UK time) on Tuesday and will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

More Stories Hakim Ziyech N'Golo Kante Wesley Fofana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.