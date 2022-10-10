Chelsea misfit signed by Thomas Tuchel is in a “difficult position” under Graham Potter

Chelsea completed the loan signing of Swiss international midfielder Denis Zakaria back in September from Juventus.

The 25-year-old was struggling for regular game time at the Italian club and he needed a move to kickstart his career. However, things have not gone according to plan for him at Stamford Bridge.

The Swiss midfielder is yet to play under Graham Potter and one has to wonder whether he is a part of the new Chelsea manager’s first-team plans.

Zakaria was signed by former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, who was then relieved of his duties. It remains to be seen whether the 25-year-old can earn the trust of Potter and force his way into the Chelsea lineup in the coming months.

With the World Cup coming up in November, the midfielder would have hoped that a move to Stamford Bridge would get his career back on track.

The Blues have an option to sign the player permanently at the end of the season and the situation does not look good at all.

According to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, the summer signing is in a difficult position right now and his situation is set to be discussed soon.

Zakaria was highly rated during his time in the Bundesliga and he needs regular game time in order to regain his confidence and form.