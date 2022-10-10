Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on Cody Gakpo amid transfer rumours linking him strongly with a January move to Leeds United.

The Netherlands international has established himself as one of the finest young attacking players in Europe in recent times, and he’s continuing to dazzle with more goals and assists so far this season.

It’s still only October, but Gakpo has notched up an impressive 18 goals and 9 assists so far this season, with a report from the Mirror suggesting Leeds were making progress on bringing him to Elland Road in what would be a major statement of intent by the Yorkshire outfit.

However, writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano cast doubts over Gakpo possibly joining Leeds, saying it was still too early to say, and that a big name in Manchester United could also be in the picture due to their good relations with the player’s agents.

“There may be some reports of Leeds closing in on Cody Gakpo, but that’s not my understanding of the situation,” Romano said.

“I’m told there’s still nothing completed for Gakpo. Leeds have always been in the race, and they were close to signing Gakpo on Deadline Day in the summer.

“There are many clubs interested, Manchester United, for example, have a good relationship with his agents but it’s still too early to know what’s going to happen in January.”

Leeds would do well to lure in a player like Gakpo, but one imagines he’d also do a job at Old Trafford and may be more tempted by a bigger name who could offer him European football.