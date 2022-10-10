Man United veteran breaks silence on possibility of new contract

David De Gea is one of Manchester United’s longest-serving players.

The Spain international has been the Red Devils’ number one since he joined from Atletico Madrid back in 2011.

One of the club’s few remaining players who were part of legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson’s title-winning squad, De Gea, who is now just two appearances away from making his 500th for the club, will undoubtedly go down as a true Old Trafford great.

However, even though he is nearly 32 years old and one of the Premier League’s most experienced players, being a goalkeeper, De Gea is likely to have several years left playing a high level.

Currently, with just one year left on his deal, there is now some uncertainty over whether or not this season in Manchester will be the 31-year-old’s last.

United do have an option to extend their number one’s deal by another year but it remains unknown if they’ll exercise that right, but doing his bit to convince his employers they should, De Gea has recently broken his silence.

“New contract? Of course, I would like to be here for more years, so we’ll see what happens in the future”, De Gea told BT Sport, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“I’m really, really happy here at Man United”.

