Emanuel Petit believes Allan Saint-Maximin would be a great signing for Arsenal.

Saint-Maximin, 25, has been with Newcastle United since he joined from Nice back in 2019.

During his first three years at St James’ Park, the 25-year-old France international has gone on to score 13 goals in 98 appearances.

Although his numbers are a long way short of some of the Premier League’s most prolific wide-attackers, Saint-Maximin does possess attributes seldom seen.

Best known for his ability to run at a fast pace with the ball at his feet, the French winger is a player capable of producing moments of magic, and Petit believes his kind of unpredictable attacking talent would lend itself well to Mikel Arteta’s red-hot Gunners.

“If they are to strengthen I think they need wingers because Saka, Martinelli and Jesus have been great but they have no-one to replace them if they get injured,” Petit told Genting Casino Insights.

“Smith-Rowe is injured, Nketiah just signed a new contract but can he be the next striker if Jesus gets injured? My answer is no.

“All the big teams have big wingers. There’s a few in England that would be my dream for Arsenal. Allan Saint-Maximin would be a great signing. Can you imagine the damage with all the players around him?

“Wilfried Zaha of Palace too would be great. But they also need a central midfielder and centre-back as I’m not too sure about Rob Holding.”