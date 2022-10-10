Emanuel Petit tips Newcastle star to join Arsenal in January

Arsenal FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Emanuel Petit believes Allan Saint-Maximin would be a great signing for Arsenal.

Saint-Maximin, 25, has been with Newcastle United since he joined from Nice back in 2019.

During his first three years at St James’ Park, the 25-year-old France international has gone on to score 13 goals in 98 appearances.

Although his numbers are a long way short of some of the Premier League’s most prolific wide-attackers, Saint-Maximin does possess attributes seldom seen.

MORE: “A lot of bad feelings” – Chelsea star Aubameyang speaks out on leaked video of dig at Arsenal boss Arteta

More Stories / Latest News
Alex McLeish says Newcastle are set to complete a major coup in the coming days
VAR may have made big Leeds mistake after image emerged
Gary Neville comments on “strange” decisions by Jurgen Klopp in Liverpool’s defeat to Arsenal

Best known for his ability to run at a fast pace with the ball at his feet, the French winger is a player capable of producing moments of magic, and Petit believes his kind of unpredictable attacking talent would lend itself well to Mikel Arteta’s red-hot Gunners.

“If they are to strengthen I think they need wingers because Saka, Martinelli and Jesus have been great but they have no-one to replace them if they get injured,” Petit told Genting Casino Insights.

“Smith-Rowe is injured, Nketiah just signed a new contract but can he be the next striker if Jesus gets injured? My answer is no.

“All the big teams have big wingers. There’s a few in England that would be my dream for Arsenal. Allan Saint-Maximin would be a great signing. Can you imagine the damage with all the players around him?

“Wilfried Zaha of Palace too would be great. But they also need a central midfielder and centre-back as I’m not too sure about Rob Holding.”

More Stories Allan Saint-Maximin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.