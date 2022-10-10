Gareth Southgate makes surprise U-turn over England future

Gareth Southgate is reportedly ready to carry on as England national team manager even after the 2022 World Cup.

There had recently been speculation about Southgate looking to quit his job in the coming months, regardless of how the Three Lions perform in Qatar this winter.

Now, however, a fresh report from the Sun suggests Southgate seems prepared to carry on with England for a while longer, most likely until 2024 at least.

Southgate dropped a hint over his future when speaking at the draw for the Euro 2024 qualifiers this week.

He said: “As we speak now, I’m contracted to this time in 2024, but I am also well aware in football you have to get results.

“So the plan is there and the desire for continuity is there too, but I also don’t take for granted that you can underperform and expect to stay in that office.”

Southgate has worked wonders with England, guiding them to the final of Euro 2020 last summer, and to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.