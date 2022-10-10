Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has spoken about how he keeps in top condition.

The Norway international is in sensational form. Arguably the sport’s most prolific striker, Haaland, 22, has already netted a staggering 20 goals in just his first 12 competitive matches of the season.

Proving why he was the world’s most in-demand forward in the summer, the 22-year-old has taken Pep Guardiola’s Citizens to a new level, even though that seemed impossible prior to his arrival.

MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – How Arteta has turned Arsenal around, update on Man Utd & Leeds transfer target

It isn’t just during games that the Norweigan seeks to be the best though. Discussing his lifestyle and well-being routine off the field, the former Borussia Dortmund striker, who spoke in the documentary ‘The Big Decision’, as quoted by A Bola, said: “The first thing I do in the morning is to get some sun in my eyes. I also started filtering the water I drink because I think it has huge benefits for my body.

“Then other people say meat is unhealthy and don’t eat it (shows huge chunks of heart and liver), but I’m worried about what I eat. Are they talking about McDonalds meat or the pasture cow that lives next door?”

Regardless of what your personal views are on the benefits of eating meat, one thing is for sure, whatever Haaland is doing away from the pitch certainly seems to be helping performances on it.