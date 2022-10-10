Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano picks his favourite Cristiano Ronaldo moment as Man Utd star reaches 700 club goals

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to score the winner against Everton yesterday, with this goal a particularly special one for him personally as it was the 700th of his club career.

The Portugal international is undoubtedly set to go down as one of the all-time greats of the game, and Fabrizio Romano thinks there is still more to come from him in the next few years, even as he approaches his 38th birthday.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano paid tribute to Ronaldo after this landmark goal, and attempted to pick out his favourite moment of the veteran forward’s incredible career.

Although yesterday’s goal marked a major moment in Ronaldo’s club career, Romano highlighted the player’s success with the Portuguese national team at Euro 2016 as perhaps the stand-out moment of many in his career so far.

“What a moment for Cristiano Ronaldo yesterday as he reached 700 club goals for his career!” Romano wrote.

“There are almost too many Cristiano moments to pick a favourite. If I had to pick one, I think that winning the Euros with Portugal was something incredible. For all he has achieved at club level, I think to win a major trophy with his country was a different kind of achievement.

“He is a true legend of the game, and I believe he can still score many goals for at least two or three more years. His professionalism was once again excellent, at a difficult time for Manchester United.”

United fans will be pleased to see Ronaldo still being able to make an impact for Erik ten Hag’s side, even if he’s not had many opportunities to play so far this season.

The 37-year-old showed all his usual quality and composure to score yesterday’s winning goal at Goodison Park and surely deserves more chances this season.