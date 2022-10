Nottingham Forest attacker Jesse Lingard will regret not joining the Hammers, claims transfer insider Dean Jones.

Although he ended up making a surprise transfer to Nottingham Forest, the England international spent the most of the summer window being heavily connected with a return to east London.

“I think he should have regrets. It was clearly a better environment for him, he would have played, he was successful there. There can be any number of reasons why he chose Nottingham Forest instead, but I think it was a mistake.” – said Dean Jones for GiveMeSport.

The 29-year-old is yet to register a goal or assist in Premier League for his new club.