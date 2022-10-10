Leeds fear Jesse Marsch favourite could be joining Real Madrid

Leeds United reportedly fear that they could now be set to miss out on the transfer of PSV star Cody Gakpo.

The Netherlands international was close to signing for Leeds in the summer, but it now looks like his terrific form at the start of this season has got him on the radar of bigger clubs like Real Madrid.

Gakpo may now be more likely to opt for a move to Madrid over Leeds, as it’s clear his stock just keeps on rising.

Fabrizio Romano has also suggested that Manchester United remain in the race for the 23-year-old’s signature, so this looks like a problem for Leeds.

The Yorkshire outfit would have done brilliantly to bring Gakpo in as a replacement for Raphinha in the summer, but they may now have missed their chance.