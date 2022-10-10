“He put in a real shift” – Klopp lauds “unbelievable” Liverpool star despite Arsenal defeat

Liverpool crashed to a 3-2 defeat against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

The Reds have made a rough start to the new campaign and are currently 10th in the league table. The title race seems like a distant dream now and it remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp can help his side to a top-four finish.

Several Liverpool players have been criticised heavily this season and Mohamed Salah is one such individual who has failed to hit his usual lofty heights.

The Egyptian has been one of Liverpool’s best goalscorers since joining the club but he has found the net just twice in seven league games this season.

Salah endured another difficult outing against Arsenal at the Emirates yesterday. The Egyptian was ineffective in the final third and was marked out of the game by Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu.

However, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that the Egyptian worked extremely hard defensively and put in a real shift for his side.

Klopp said to the club’s official website: “We had to defend again on a high level. Mo did unbelievable, a lot, really big, big workload. He put in a real shift and sometimes that’s very intense.”

The manager’s comments will certainly come as a boost to the player at a difficult time. Liverpool will need Salah firing on all cylinders in order to get their season back on track.

The Reds will take on defending champions Manchester City in their next Premier League game and a win could certainly lift the spirits around the club.