“Absolute shambles” – Pundit says managers will be targeting this Liverpool weak link

Jamie O’Hara as hit out at Trent Alexander-Arnold as a major weak link in the Liverpool defence, saying he’s only League One standard defensively, even if he is Champions League quality going forward.

The England international has really gone backwards this season and it seems to be affecting Liverpool’s results and performances, with O’Hara expecting that managers will now be telling their attacking players to target him on that right-hand side.

Gabriel Martinelli certainly got a lot of joy against him for Arsenal yesterday as they beat Liverpool 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium, with O’Hara telling talkSPORT that Alexander-Arnold and LFC in general looked a shambles at the back…

"Trent AA is a League 1 defender but he's Champions League going forward!" "Teams know they can go at Trent AA. Get the ball out left and go 1 on 1 with him!" "Trent is all over the place!" Jamie O'Hara believes Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is a League 1 defender…

Laura Woods did not agree with O’Hara calling Alexander-Arnold League One standard defensively, but the former Tottenham midfielder would not back down on that big claim.

Liverpool certainly have issues at the moment, and could do with big names like Alexander-Arnold and others like Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah getting back to their best as soon as possible.