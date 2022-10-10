Euro giants make initial contact over potential Liverpool transfer raid

Atletico Madrid have reportedly made some contact over a potential transfer move for Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino.

The Brazil international has been one of the few players to emerge with any real credit so far this season, with the Reds struggling overall and looking like they might not even get into the top four this season.

With that in mind, Firmino is surely not a player Liverpool will want to lose any time soon, but Todo Fichajes report that Atletico manager Diego Simeone is really keen to sign him.

Firmino has been a great servant for Liverpool and could surely make a similar impact at other top clubs, with Todo Fichajes also suggesting he’s not looking likely to sign a new contract at Anfield.

Liverpool have signed attacking players like Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota in recent transfer windows, so they should be reasonably well-placed to cope if Firmino does leave.

Still, with Sadio Mane also leaving in the summer, now seems like far from an ideal time to lose a quality, experienced player like this.