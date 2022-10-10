According to reports in his native Columbia, Liverpool attacker, Luis Diaz, is set for a spell on the sidelines.

The South American wide-attacker was in action against Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

After being named in Jurgen Klopp’s starting 11, Diaz put in a good opening 40 minutes, registering an assist before he was replaced by Roberto Firmino due to injury.

As per the Daily Mail, the 25-year-old, who watched on as Arsenal ran out 3-2 winners, was seen leaving the Emirates Stadium on crutches.

Now, the latest on the former Porto attacker comes from the Columbian media, as relayed by The Times reporter Paul Joyce, who claims Diaz is set to be out until after next month’s World Cup in Qatar.

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz out until after the World Cup according to reports in Colombia. No surgery required on knee injury — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) October 10, 2022

Fortunately for the attacker, as well as the fans, Diaz is not expected to need surgery on his injured knee, but his absence will still serve as a major blow for Klopp, who is already in the process of preparing for a frightening home game against title-favourites Manchester City this weekend.