Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after scoring 700th club goal in Man United win over Everton

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out after scoring a landmark 700th club career goal yesterday in the team’s 2-1 win away to Everton.

The Portugal international has had an incredible career, and is sure to go down as one of the very best to ever play the game, though his 700th goal came during a challenging season under new Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag.

Red Devils fans will be glad to see Ronaldo getting back on the pitch and back on the score sheet, and he’s sent them a message on his social media pages after this big moment in his career…

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal consider transfer swoop for classy attacker who could cost €50m
“Absolute shambles” – Pundit says managers will be targeting this Liverpool weak link
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte eyes up potential Serie A transfer raid

Ronaldo also thanked his old clubs and team-mates for helping him get to where he is, and there’s no doubt he’s played alongside many other modern greats.

Most of those 700 goals came during Ronaldo’s time at Real Madrid, where he was near-unplayable at his peak, with big names like Mesut Ozil, Angel Di Maria and Karim Benzema all playing their part in setting up his goals and helping them all win trophies.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.