Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after scoring 700th club goal in Man United win over Everton

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out after scoring a landmark 700th club career goal yesterday in the team’s 2-1 win away to Everton.

The Portugal international has had an incredible career, and is sure to go down as one of the very best to ever play the game, though his 700th goal came during a challenging season under new Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag.

Red Devils fans will be glad to see Ronaldo getting back on the pitch and back on the score sheet, and he’s sent them a message on his social media pages after this big moment in his career…

??? ???? ?????.

What a beautiful number we’ve achieved together!

Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, clubs, family & friends and of course my fans.

United we continue! ?? pic.twitter.com/oYWo766Xcl — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 10, 2022

Ronaldo also thanked his old clubs and team-mates for helping him get to where he is, and there’s no doubt he’s played alongside many other modern greats.

Most of those 700 goals came during Ronaldo’s time at Real Madrid, where he was near-unplayable at his peak, with big names like Mesut Ozil, Angel Di Maria and Karim Benzema all playing their part in setting up his goals and helping them all win trophies.