Manchester United have reportedly strongly entered the running for the potential transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

The Spain international is heading towards the end of his contract at the Bernabeu and it now looks like Man Utd and Barcelona could be two likely destinations for him in the near future, according to Todo Fichajes.

Asensio looked a top talent during his days as a youngster breaking into the Madrid team, but he’s fallen out of favour more in recent times after some troubles with both fitness and form.

Still, it’s not too surprising to see big names like United and Barca showing an interest in such a big talent as he nears being a free agent.

Asensio could be a useful addition at Old Trafford, giving Erik ten Hag more options in attack after some inconsistent form from the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho in recent months.

It remains to be seen, however, if Asensio would favour moving to the Premier League or trying to re-establish himself in La Liga.

