Howe fears Man City could make surprise move for Newcastle star

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe could reportedly have some cause for concern about Manchester City poaching one of his best players.

According to the Daily Mail, Bruno Guimaraes is attracting interest after his superb form for Newcastle, even though he only joined the club less than a year ago.

The Brazilian midfielder has looked hugely impressive in his brief time at St James’ Park, and it’s likely the club will soon look to offer him a new contract.

Still, they may also have to look out for Man City, who are seen as the club who would be most likely to be able to tempt him away.

Guimaraes looks like he’d be a perfect fit for Pep Guardiola’s style of football, and it may be that they’ll be in the market for a new midfielder soon.

Newcastle’s financial situation, however, surely means they’re under little pressure to sell for anything other than absolutely crazy money.