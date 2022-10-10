Tottenham manager Antonio Conte eyes up potential Serie A transfer raid

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing the talented young Polish winger Nicola Zalewski.

The 20-year-old has managed to force his way into Jose Mourinho’s first-team plans at Roma and he is highly rated at the Serie A club.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is an admirer of the talented winger and he wishes to sign Zalewski in the near future.

Zalewski has made eight first-team appearances for Roma across the Serie A and the Europa League so far this season and it seems highly unlikely that Mourinho will sanction his departure anytime soon. Clearly the youngster is a part of his first-team plans and Zalewski has the potential to develop into a top-class player.

Furthermore, the Polish international plays as a left-sided winger and Tottenham already have players like Richarlison and Son Heung-Min operating in that role.

The 20-year-old needs to stay at a club where he will get regular first-team football. A move to Tottenham could see his game time dramatically reduced and that would affect his development negatively.

For now, he is better off staying at Roma where he can fulfil his potential with regular first-team action.