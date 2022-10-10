Arsenal consider transfer swoop for classy attacker who could cost €50m

Arsenal are thought to be keen on signing Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.

The 23-year-old Italian international is a top young talent who could surely strengthen a number of top Premier League clubs, and it would be intriguing to see what he could achieve with a move to England.

It seems that contract talks with Roma have fuelled further speculations surrounding Zaniolo’s long-term future at the club.

According to Ciro Venerato (h/t FootballNews24), Roma are looking to tie the midfielder down to a long-term contract and Zaniolo is open to committing his future to the club as well. The midfielder is demanding wages of around €4 million per season for a five-year contract. However, Roma prepared to offer €3.5 million per season.

It remains to be seen whether the two parties can come to an agreement in the coming weeks.

Apparently, the disagreements are mainly in the case of bonuses where the player is demanding a bonus of around €300,000 which is easily achievable based on appearances. On the other hand, Roma are willing to offer him bonuses based on collective achievements.

Meanwhile, Roma are hoping to include a release clause of €50 million in his contract as well.

Venerato adds that Juventus are also keeping tabs on the player’s situation and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Zaniolo is a technically gifted midfielder who can operate in the wide areas as well as the attacking midfield. Arsenal already have players like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard in those positions and it will be interesting to see how they accommodate someone like Zaniolo if they manage to pull off his signature.